ExpressVPN regularly releases newer versions of the apps with feature and security updates. It is important to keep your app updated for the best user experience.

If you want to install the latest version, visit our guide on how to update ExpressVPN. If you only want to know your current version number, please follow the steps below.

Windows or Mac

In the ExpressVPN app, click . Click Help & Support > About ExpressVPN.

Android or iOS

In the ExpressVPN app, tap the Help tab. Find your version of ExpressVPN under About.

Router

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update. Find your version of ExpressVPN next to ExpressVPN version.

Linux

Launch Terminal. Enter the following command: expressvpn -version

Browser Extension (ExpressVPN Keys)

In the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension, click HELP. Find your version of ExpressVPN Keys next to Extension version.

Browser Extension (VPN)

In the ExpressVPN browser extension, click . Click Help & Support. Find your version of ExpressVPN next to Extension version.

