ExpressVPN regularly releases newer versions of the apps with feature and security updates. It is important to keep your app updated for the best user experience.
If you want to install the latest version, visit our guide on how to update ExpressVPN. If you only want to know your current version number, please follow the steps below.
Jump to…
Windows or Mac
Android or iOS
Router
Linux
Browser Extension (ExpressVPN Keys)
Browser Extension (VPN)
Windows or Mac
- In the ExpressVPN app, click .
- Click Help & Support > About ExpressVPN.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Android or iOS
- In the ExpressVPN app, tap the Help tab.
- Find your version of ExpressVPN under About.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Router
- Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN.
- Select Advanced Settings > Software Update.
- Find your version of ExpressVPN next to ExpressVPN version.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Linux
- Launch Terminal.
- Enter the following command:
expressvpn -version
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Browser Extension (ExpressVPN Keys)
- In the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension, click HELP.
- Find your version of ExpressVPN Keys next to Extension version.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Browser Extension (VPN)
- In the ExpressVPN browser extension, click .
- Click Help & Support.
- Find your version of ExpressVPN next to Extension version.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.