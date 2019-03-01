Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
ExpressVPN improves its apps and services through anonymous analytics that users agree to share. This includes crash reports, connection failures, and speed test data. You can decide whether to share anonymous diagnostics when setting up the ExpressVPN app for the first time. You can adjust your preference in your app settings at any time.
Windows
- Click > Options.
- Click the Advanced tab.
- Check or uncheck the box for Help improve ExpressVPN.
- Click OK.
Mac
- Click > Preferences…
- Click the Advanced tab.
- Check or uncheck the box for Help improve ExpressVPN.
Android
- Tap Options.
- Tap Settings > Help improve ExpressVPN.
- Toggle Help Improve ExpressVPN on or off.
iOS
- Tap Options > Settings > Help Improve ExpressVPN.
- Toggle Help Improve ExpressVPN on or off.
Linux
- To see whether you have enabled sharing analytics with ExpressVPN, enter:
expressvpn preferences
If send_diagnostics is true, you have enabled sharing analytics. If send_diagnostics is false, you have disabled sharing analytics.
- To enable it, run:
expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics trueTo disable it, run:
expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics false
Routers
- Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN.
- Select VPN Options > VPN Preferences.
- Toggle Help improve ExpressVPN on or off.
