Last updated:

Contact the ExpressVPN support team if you're stuck.
Stuck and need some help?
Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN improves its apps and services through anonymous analytics that users agree to share. This includes crash reports, connection failures, and speed test data. You can decide whether to share anonymous diagnostics when setting up the ExpressVPN app for the first time. You can adjust your preference in your app settings at any time.

Important: ExpressVPN is committed to protecting your privacy, and does not and will never keep activity or connection logs. For more details, learn about ExpressVPN’s policy towards logs and privacy policy.

Jump to…

Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
Linux
Routers

Windows

  1. Click Menu icon.> Options.
  2. Click the Advanced tab.
  3. Check or uncheck the box for Help improve ExpressVPN.
  4. Click OK.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Mac

  1. Click Menu icon. > Preferences…
  2. Click the Advanced tab.
  3. Check or uncheck the box for Help improve ExpressVPN.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Android

  1. Tap Options.
  2. Tap Settings > Help improve ExpressVPN.
  3. Toggle Help Improve ExpressVPN on or off.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

iOS

  1. Tap Options > Settings > Help Improve ExpressVPN.
  2. Toggle Help Improve ExpressVPN on or off.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Linux

  1. To see whether you have enabled sharing analytics with ExpressVPN, enter:
    expressvpn preferences
    If send_diagnostics is true, you have enabled sharing analytics. If send_diagnostics is false, you have disabled sharing analytics.
  2. To enable it, run: expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics true To disable it, run: expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics false

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Routers

  1. Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN.
  2. Select VPN Options > VPN Preferences.
  3. Toggle Help improve ExpressVPN on or off.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?

We're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.

What device do you need help with?

Examples: Android, Windows, Linksys router

A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.