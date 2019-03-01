Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN improves its apps and services through anonymous analytics that users agree to share. This includes crash reports, connection failures, and speed test data. You can decide whether to share anonymous diagnostics when setting up the ExpressVPN app for the first time. You can adjust your preference in your app settings at any time.

Important: ExpressVPN is committed to protecting your privacy, and does not and will never keep activity or connection logs. For more details, learn about ExpressVPN's policy towards logs and privacy policy

Windows

Click > Options. Click the Advanced tab. Check or uncheck the box for Help improve ExpressVPN. Click OK.

Mac

Click > Preferences… Click the Advanced tab. Check or uncheck the box for Help improve ExpressVPN.

Android

Tap Options. Tap Settings > Help improve ExpressVPN. Toggle Help Improve ExpressVPN on or off.

iOS

Tap Options > Settings > Help Improve ExpressVPN. Toggle Help Improve ExpressVPN on or off.

Linux

To see whether you have enabled sharing analytics with ExpressVPN, enter:

expressvpn preferences

If send_diagnostics is true, you have enabled sharing analytics. If send_diagnostics is false, you have disabled sharing analytics. To enable it, run: expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics true To disable it, run: expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics false

Routers

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select VPN Options > VPN Preferences. Toggle Help improve ExpressVPN on or off.

