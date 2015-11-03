What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide will show you how to find your ExpressVPN account credentials and server addresses for manual configuration setups.

1. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

2. Find your credentials for manual configuration

On the right side of the screen, you can select the OpenVPN or L2TP/IPsec tab to find your credentials.

OpenVPN

By default, the OpenVPN tab is selected. You will see your username, password, and a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

L2TP/IPsec

This tab contains your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world. To view the server addresses, select to expand the list.

Important: L2TP does not offer any encryption and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Keep this browser window open during the manual configuration setup process for ease of reference.

