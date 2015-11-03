What can a VPN do?Show Me
5 ways to use your VPNSee Them Now
This guide will show you how to find your ExpressVPN account credentials and server addresses for manual configuration setups.
Jump to…
1. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account
2. Find your credentials for manual configuration
1. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account
Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.
Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
2. Find your credentials for manual configuration
On the right side of the screen, you can select the OpenVPN or L2TP/IPsec tab to find your credentials.
OpenVPN
By default, the OpenVPN tab is selected. You will see your username, password, and a list of OpenVPN configuration files.
L2TP/IPsec
This tab contains your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world. To view the server addresses, select to expand the list.
Keep this browser window open during the manual configuration setup process for ease of reference.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.