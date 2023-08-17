The X Factor, a program created by Simon Cowell, is a singing competition for aspiring singers. Judges also compete with each other, heading a group of artists and training them through various stages of the competition. Up until the third edition, there were three groups of singers and judges, but since the fourth one, there are now four.

For the next season, the 17th, the judges will be Fedez, Dargen D’Amico, Morgan, and Ambra Angiolini. Following her successful stint last season, the show will be hosted by Francesca Michielin.