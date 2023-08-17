Where to watch X Factor Italy
What is X Factor about?
The X Factor, a program created by Simon Cowell, is a singing competition for aspiring singers. Judges also compete with each other, heading a group of artists and training them through various stages of the competition. Up until the third edition, there were three groups of singers and judges, but since the fourth one, there are now four.
For the next season, the 17th, the judges will be Fedez, Dargen D’Amico, Morgan, and Ambra Angiolini. Following her successful stint last season, the show will be hosted by Francesca Michielin.
When does X Factor Italy 2023 premiere?
X Factor Season 17 will start in September and it will air weekly until the Live Show stage, which is the most followed stage of the competition.
Watch X Factor Italy online on Now TV
All the episodes and stages of X Factor Italy Season 17 will be available for streaming online on Now TV. Episodes can also be live-streamed on Sky Italia.
FAQs: All about X Factor
When does X Factor 2023 start?
Season 17 will start in September, although the exact date has not been announced yet.
Who will host X Factor 2023?
For this new season, Francesca Michielin is back to host the show.
Where is X Factor Italy located?
Auditions and the bootcamp for X Factor Italy are held at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.
Where can I watch older seasons of X Factor?
Earlier seasons of X Factor aren’t available to stream but you can find clips and highlight reels for free on YouTube or on the Sky website.
