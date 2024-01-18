Where to watch ‘Name That Tune’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Name That Tune’ online
If your party trick is identifying songs with just a few beats, Name That Tune is the perfect game show for you! Here’s how to watch the show online.
Where to watch ‘Name That Tune’ online in the U.S.
Watch Name That Tune with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Hulu
Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Hulu is the streaming home of the revived Name That Tune. The streamer offers a few ways to watch the show; on regular Hulu, episodes stream on demand the day after they air on Fox. If you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stream the show as it airs. When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
Cord-cutter YouTube TV carries Fox and is a great way to watch Name That Tune as it airs weekly. Note that episodes do not stream on demand. When signing up for YouTube TV, you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
It might mostly be known for sports content, but cord-cutter Fubo also carries the Fox channel so you can watch episodes of Name That Tune as they air weekly. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service.
DirecTV Stream
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial
DirecTV Stream is another great way to watch Name That Tune live while it airs on Fox. Note that episodes do not stream on-demand. When signing up, you may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.
Where to watch ‘Name That Tune’ outside the U.S.
Unfortunately, Name That Tune does not stream on streaming services outside the U.S. It is available exclusively on Hulu. If it becomes available on more streamers, we’ll let you know right here!
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Name That Tune’ in another country?
While you can watch Name That Tune by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Name That Tune’ about?
Based on the 1952 classic, the new Name That Tune will test contestants’ music knowledge as they compete in music-based games to win cash and prizes. The idea of the game is simple enough: contestants listen to a tune and have to accurately identify the song playing.
‘Name That Tune’ 2024 release date
The new season of the revived Name That Tune will premiere on June 3, 2024, on Fox and streams the day after on Hulu. The show has also been renewed for a fifth season that will air in 2025.
‘Name That Tune’ FAQ
Yes, Name That Tune airs on Fox.
Name That Tune 2024 airs on Monday on Fox.
The prize money a contestant takes home depends on how many games they win during the show. Each game can nab them at least 1000 USD. There’s also an unspecified prize for accurately naming every tune.
Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson host Name That Tune.
