If thrilling divisional races and Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani‘s continued greatness weren’t enough for baseball fans this season, they’re in for a treat when the 2023 MLB All-Star Game gets underway! Ohtani, now a three-time All-Star, leads the American League‘s top players against Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and the National League on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST. The AL squad arrives in Seattle looking to win their 10th consecutive Midsummer Classic.
Even if you can’t grab a seat and some peanuts at T-Mobile Park, we have you covered on how to safely and securely watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. On this page, you’ll also find complete rosters for both teams, as well as a list of Home Run Derby contestants.
Learn how to live stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game with ExpressVPN:
How to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game with MLB.TV
The MLB.TV app is the most comprehensive and affordable option for streaming the entire MLB season. MLB.TV currently offers an all-teams package for 120 USD/year or 25 USD/month, and a seven-day free trial is available. Major League Baseball requires U.S. subscribers to verify they are subscribed to either a cable company or a streaming service (i.e., YouTube TV or Fubo) to watch the All-Star Game and each game of the 2023 MLB postseason. However, international users do not need proof of authentication.
To privately and securely stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app to your smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or other preferred streaming device.
- Connect to your preferred secure German server location.
- Head to MLB.TV and sign up for the free trial.
- Batter up!
How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game with a VPN
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST on Tuesday, July 11, and will air on Fox. To safely and securely watch the MLB All-Star Game:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Sling TV Blue (price varies) Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month), Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), or YouTube TV (73 USD/month). DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and YouTube TV all offer free trials.
- Enjoy the game!
Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.
Where to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star game live online
Fubo
Price: 75 USD and up
Channels: Fox
To watch the MLB All-Star Game on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into Fox. Good news: Fubo offers a seven-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
YouTube TV includes Fox in its base plan, ensuring you can catch every pitch of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 75 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its basic package includes Fox. A five-day free trial is available.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Other ways to live stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: Fox
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels), so long as you purchase the “Sling Blue plan. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe, and Fox is only available in certain zip codes (i.e., 10001, 10549). However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: Fox
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes Fox, which will air the entire All-Star Game.
2023 MLB All-Star Game rosters
The complete 2023 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups were announced on Thursday, June 29, with the complete rosters to follow on Sunday, July 2. Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. are assured of starting spots after respectively earning the most votes among American and National League position players.
Starters
|Position
|American League
|National League
|Catcher
|Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
|Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
|First base
|Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays
|Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
|Second base
|Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
|Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
|Third base
|Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
|Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
|Shortstop
|Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
|Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
|Outfield
|Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
|Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers; Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
|Designated hitter
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels
|J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
|Starting pitcher
|TBA
|TBA
Reserves
Major League Baseball will announce the complete All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, July 2. Check back to see if your favorite players made it!
Pitchers
Major League Baseball will announce the complete All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, July 2. Check back to see if your favorite pitchers made it!
How does MLB All-Star voting work?
As in years past, fan voting heavily determines the 2023 MLB All-Star Game rosters. The process is split into two phases, with the first-phase top vote-getter in each league—this year, the honors went to Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the American League and Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League—automatically earning a spot in the starting lineup.
The top-two vote-getters for every non-pitching position (including designated hitter) advance to the second phase of voting. Major League Baseball will pick the reserves and all pitchers. Players have the ability to opt out of the All-Star Game, in which case the league will appoint a replacement.
When and where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST on Tuesday, July 11. Seattle previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1979 and 2001, the latter of which famously marked Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr.’s final Midsummer Classic.
2023 MLB Home Run Derby contestants
The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST. Check back for the full list of contestants!
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Who is televising the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?
Fox will air the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, as they have every year since 2001. You can also tune into the game on ESPN Radio.
What app can I watch the MLB All-Star Game on?
You can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on MLB.TV, though please note that U.S. viewers must authenticate a subscription to either a cable company or a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo.
Is the All-Star Game on Amazon Prime?
No, Amazon Prime is not expected to carry the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.
Is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Peacock?
Although Peacock airs MLB games throughout the season, they will not have coverage of the 2023 All-Star Game.
Can I watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game on Roku?
Yes, you can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Roku! MLB.TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream all have apps on Roku, and all four services will offer the All-Star Game.
Can I watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game on YouTube?
You can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on YouTube TV, which offers Fox and a free trial. However, Major League Baseball will not provide a free stream of the All-Star Game on YouTube.
How much are tickets for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?
According to TicketSmarter, tickets for the MLB All-Star Game are going as low as 320 USD. However, the average single ticket to the MLB All-Star Game is just over 1,000 USD.
Can I stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
