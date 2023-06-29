If thrilling divisional races and Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani‘s continued greatness weren’t enough for baseball fans this season, they’re in for a treat when the 2023 MLB All-Star Game gets underway! Ohtani, now a three-time All-Star, leads the American League‘s top players against Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and the National League on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST. The AL squad arrives in Seattle looking to win their 10th consecutive Midsummer Classic.

Even if you can’t grab a seat and some peanuts at T-Mobile Park, we have you covered on how to safely and securely watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. On this page, you’ll also find complete rosters for both teams, as well as a list of Home Run Derby contestants.

How to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game with MLB.TV

The MLB.TV app is the most comprehensive and affordable option for streaming the entire MLB season. MLB.TV currently offers an all-teams package for 120 USD/year or 25 USD/month, and a seven-day free trial is available. Major League Baseball requires U.S. subscribers to verify they are subscribed to either a cable company or a streaming service (i.e., YouTube TV or Fubo) to watch the All-Star Game and each game of the 2023 MLB postseason. However, international users do not need proof of authentication.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game with a VPN

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST on Tuesday, July 11, and will air on Fox. To safely and securely watch the MLB All-Star Game:

Where to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star game live online

Fubo

Price: 75 USD and up

Channels: Fox

To watch the MLB All-Star Game on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into Fox. Good news: Fubo offers a seven-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

YouTube TV includes Fox in its base plan, ensuring you can catch every pitch of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its basic package includes Fox. A five-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Other ways to live stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: Fox

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels), so long as you purchase the “Sling Blue plan. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe, and Fox is only available in certain zip codes (i.e., 10001, 10549). However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: Fox

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes Fox, which will air the entire All-Star Game.

2023 MLB All-Star Game rosters

The complete 2023 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups were announced on Thursday, June 29, with the complete rosters to follow on Sunday, July 2. Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. are assured of starting spots after respectively earning the most votes among American and National League position players.

Starters

Position American League National League Catcher Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves First base Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers Second base Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins Third base Josh Jung, Texas Rangers Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals Shortstop Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves Outfield Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers; Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers Starting pitcher TBA TBA

Reserves

Major League Baseball will announce the complete All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, July 2. Check back to see if your favorite players made it!

Pitchers

Major League Baseball will announce the complete All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, July 2. Check back to see if your favorite pitchers made it!

How does MLB All-Star voting work?

As in years past, fan voting heavily determines the 2023 MLB All-Star Game rosters. The process is split into two phases, with the first-phase top vote-getter in each league—this year, the honors went to Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the American League and Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League—automatically earning a spot in the starting lineup.

The top-two vote-getters for every non-pitching position (including designated hitter) advance to the second phase of voting. Major League Baseball will pick the reserves and all pitchers. Players have the ability to opt out of the All-Star Game, in which case the league will appoint a replacement.

When and where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST on Tuesday, July 11. Seattle previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1979 and 2001, the latter of which famously marked Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr.’s final Midsummer Classic.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby contestants

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST. Check back for the full list of contestants!

