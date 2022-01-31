February 14 means different things to different people. Whether you want to honor love, celebrate singledom, or wallow in heartbreak, do it in front of a movie that helps you feel it all.

But with the endless global films out there addressing relationships and love—ranging from arthouse flicks to buddy comedies to cry fests—picking the perfect one can be daunting.

Our streaming experts have taken it upon themselves to narrow their favorite love-themed movies down to a manageable list, and then going one step further by providing a flowchart you could use to find the best movie for you on this Hallmark holiday.

So get comfy with a loved one, with friends, or on your own this Valentine’s day and fire up your streaming services.

Want to keep your internet connection secure and prevent a slowed connection from ISP throttling? Use a VPN on your devices or router!