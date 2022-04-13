How to permanently delete your Skype account

With the rise of video-conferencing tools, as well as free calling and video functionalities in apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack, Skype is no longer as popular.

If you’re still using Skype, you might want to reconsider, as Skype video and voice calls aren’t end-to-end encrypted by default.

Does deleting my Skype account delete my Microsoft account?

Microsoft, Skype’s owner, has made it incredibly difficult for users to delete Skype accounts. Skype instructs users to delete their Microsoft account if they want to delete their Skype account.

But according to Microsoft, there is a workaround if you don’t want to delete your Microsoft account. The solution is to unlink your Skype account from your Microsoft account. Read on to learn how to delete your Skype account without deleting your Microsoft account.

How to delete Skype using a Mac or Windows browser

Here’s how to delete Skype on browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, or Safari.

Sign in to your Skype account Scroll to the very bottom of the page and click My Account > Account Settings In the Linked Accounts section, click Unlink next to your Microsoft account ID. A pop-up message will appear, telling you everything you need to know about unlinking your Skype ID from Microsoft. Click Continue . Next, you’ll need to close your Skype account. Head to Skype’s closure page . Select a reason in the drop down menu. Select Mark account for closure .

After marking your account for closure, you’ll have a 60-day period to revive your account if you realize you need it after all.

How to delete Skype on mobile

Unlinking or deleting your Skype account can only be done through the browser version of the platform. After you’ve done that, feel free to uninstall Skype on your smartphone or other devices.

For Android:

Head to the Play Store app > Settings > My Apps & Games Click on Installed and find the Skype app. Tap Uninstall.

For iOS