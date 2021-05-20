Research into the remote workforce reveals unsettling insights on the extent to which employees are being surveilled by their employers and how it’s impacting workers’ job satisfaction, stress levels, and relationships with their employers.

With many companies extending their remote-work policies indefinitely, employers are increasingly exploring new ways to oversee their staff’s productivity. But this challenge is giving rise to solutions that may have disastrous consequences for individual privacy.

In a study commissioned by ExpressVPN, in collaboration with Pollfish, 2,000 employers and 2,000 employees who work in a remote or hybrid capacity were surveyed to reveal the extent of employer surveillance, how it’s impacting employees, and the rate at which it might increase in the future as remote working continues.

Bosses are uneasy about remote workers’ productivity

The biggest driver behind employers’ growing interest in surveillance is their uncertainty and unease about the status of their company and whether employees are doing what needs to be done to maintain overall business performance.

3 in 4 bosses and/or executives are surveilling staff

Surveillance of employees has been rapidly increasing in recent months, likely due to the many companies that are implementing long-term work-from-home policies.

Report using employee monitoring software to track employee performance and/or online activity

Implemented employee monitoring software in the last 6 months

Actively track time spent by employees doing work vs. other activities unrelated to work

Say they’ve terminated an employee based on information collected related to their remote work

Say stored recordings of staff’s calls, emails, or messages have informed an employee’s performance reviews

Channels of communication that are regularly being recorded and stored

People who can access stored recordings

Employees may be unknowingly putting themselves at risk

There is a significant gap between what employers are actively monitoring and what employees think their employers are monitoring, indicating many are woefully unaware of its true extent, which could be putting them at risk.

Of employees are using one or more employer-provided device

Of employees know their employer is actively monitoring their communication and online activities

Employees weren’t aware it was possible for employers to monitor their communication and/or online activities

Employer surveillance activities

Websites visited / time spent on various websites 66% Apps used / time spent on apps 53% Real-time screen monitoring 53% Periodic screen capture 33% Active work hours / log times 46% Productive vs. unproductive hours logged 31% Chats / messaging logs 30% Monitoring / access to computer files 27% Inbound and outbound emails 23% Transcribed calls 22%

Surveillance activities suspected by employees

Websites visited / time spent on various websites 34% Apps used / time spent on apps 21% Real-time screen monitoring 19% Periodic screen capture 12% Active work hours / log times 47% Productive vs. unproductive hours logged 29% Chats / messaging logs 33% Monitoring / access to computer files 28% Inbound and outbound emails 37% Transcribed calls 12%

1 in 3 have used their work computer for purposes that they’d find embarrassing should their employer find out

Chats / messages with personal friends and/or significant other 43% Google searches around potentially embarrassing bodily functions and/or medical topics 42% Chats / messages with co-workers 41% Visiting job application websites 40% Google searches around love life 37% Visiting inappropriate sites 30%

Employees say surveillance is a violation of trust and a source of additional stress

While many employers say these surveillance practices are a way to keep employees’ work quantity and quality up, many employees are experiencing negative psychological effects, including feeling more stressed, unappreciated, and resentful.

Report feeling stress and/or anxiety about their employer surveilling their online activity

Top reasons why employees feel stress and/or anxiety due to workplace surveillance:

Constantly wondering whether they’re being watched 41% Feel more pressure to be actively online than doing actual productive work 38% Feel pressure to work longer hours in general 36% Feel pressure to work more and/or an equal amount of time as my colleagues 36% Take fewer breaks throughout the day 32% Feel dehumanized as a result of workplace surveillance 20%

Insight into employees’ feelings about surveillance in the workplace

“I’m an adult and I am a professional with advanced degrees. I get my work done and I do so timely. I am not a child, I do not need to be tracked or monitored to get my job done. I would not appreciate being treated like a child.” “It’s micro-management. As long as my productivity is acceptable and my work is getting done, it shouldn’t matter how i pass the time while waiting for an active job to pick up.” “I think knowing you’re being watched and monitored is bound to make any situation less enjoyable and more stressful. I work hard for my company and that wouldn’t seem fair.”

Ways employees are bypassing work-related tracking and/or monitoring tools

Employers considering implementing surveillance practices may be surprised by the pushback

For the many employers who are considering employee monitoring but have yet to implement them, it’s important to note that there is a high level of dissatisfaction from employees at the prospect of being monitored by their employer. Some would even change their job and/or income to avoid it.

Yet, the impact of implementation of such practices could be damaging to their business. Employees are willing to take drastic measures to avoid surveillance:

Surveillance tactics in the workplace pose concerns

Despite the frequency of employers surveilling their employees, many are still aware that it poses both ethical dilemmas and trust issues that could put employer/employee relations at risk. Yet for employers, there are split feelings as to whether those concerns outweigh the benefits.

Employers who are pro-surveillance in the workplace:

“I think it’s helpful to know that there are still expectations, whether you are in person or remote.” “To ensure that work is running properly…also the feeling of monitoring drives employees to work better.” “I think that sometimes employees try their best but they do need to be monitored to make sure that they don’t do things that are against their own best interest or the best interest of the company.”

Employers who are anti-surveillance in the workplace:

“I feel it would erode my employee’s feeling that I believe in them. That trust is critical in building a strong team.” “If you cannot trust your employees to do what they’re supposed to do, they no longer need to be your employees.” “I think it comes from a place of paranoia and need for control amongst employers and has a negative effect on staff morale. It’s too oppressive for my style of running a business.” “Part of our culture is ownership mentality. If employees are delivering results, the time they spend doing it matters less.”

Final takeaway

Overall, the results of the study indicate that surveillance in the workplace may do more harm than good, potentially leading to a rise in disgruntled employees who don’t feel their employers respect their work ethic and personal boundaries.

Some employees would go as far as leaving their positions for another job should their employer decide to implement such practices, demonstrating the extent to which surveillance practices could damage businesses. Meanwhile, the sense of personal privacy and well-being might also decline among workers.

Ultimately, the future of the growing long-term remote workforce is still unclear, but both employers and their employees need to be informed and use discretion when deciding how to move forward in a way that’s beneficial for both their business and their remote workforce.

