ExpressVPN launches Aircove, a Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS; 22 SEPTEMBER, 2022 — Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN today announces its first foray into hardware products with the launch of ExpressVPN Aircove.

Aircove is the first and only Wi-Fi 6 router that comes with built-in VPN by default and a user interface tailored for those seeking to protect their families with a VPN. Aircove was built and designed by the same security experts who delivered ExpressVPN’s award-winning VPN software. With Aircove, users can enjoy holistic home security easily, with VPN protection straight out of the box.

“The average US home now has 25 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. [1] From laptops and tablets, to smart watches and TVs, things add up quickly and it becomes more difficult to keep track and know that every device is protected. That’s why we built Aircove, to provide users with simple, flexible VPN-protected internet connection across every room, on every device, for every household member,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN.

Easy, always-on VPN protection for the entire home

According to a recent study, 98% of all IoT device traffic is unencrypted, potentially allowing attackers to easily extract personal and confidential data. [2] With its easy setup, Aircove lets users protect and encrypt every device in their home within minutes. This includes smart TVs, voice assistants, and other IoT devices that aren’t usually compatible with VPN software.

Aircove includes a feature that has been a favorite of ExpressVPN’s router app users, known as Device Groups. Users can easily drag and drop their devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location. Want your smart TVs set to a U.K. location? Group them together and connect to London. Need to do mobile banking for an account in France? Put your phone in the Paris group. Want your home printer to work with a local network? Move it to the no VPN group.

Aircove was designed with user privacy and security as a top priority. For example, users can share their home Wi-Fi network with visitors simply by offering a QR code for scanning—no password sharing required. Aircove also has an auto update feature so that users always have the latest features and security enhancements to keep their network safe and secure.

ExpressVPN also invited cybersecurity firm Cure53 to conduct a penetration test and source code audit of Aircove prior to the launch. The test was conducted in June and July 2022.

“Cure53 is pleased to report that the ExpressVPN team has established a first-rate security level for the components in focus following the completion of this audit,” said Cure53. “Overall, the code organization and quality garnered a positive impression, indicating that security was a high priority during development and a substantial aspect of the software’s life cycle.”

Visit Cure53’s website to read the full audit report on Aircove.

Aircove uses Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, which permits speeds up to 1,200 Mbps (600 Mbps for 2.4GHz and 1,200 Mbps for 5GHz). [3] It covers homes up to 1,600 square feet and is available for sale in the U.S.A. on Amazon from today, at a special launch price of $169. [4]

Better performance, experience, and price with Aircove

ExpressVPN has over a decade of experience protecting users all over the world, and five years of experience in making market-leading router firmware. Aircove allows ExpressVPN to deliver the following to its users:

Better performance: ExpressVPN now has more control over the software-hardware compatibility and optimization, enabling them to deliver faster app updates for better speed, more reliable connections, and faster new feature rollouts.

Better experience: ExpressVPN’s unique router app is already the best in the market, and now it’s even better. With Aircove, the VPN router experience is further simplified for users. This means no more router flashing—VPN protection comes straight out of the box.

Better price: 1 in 3 of ExpressVPN’s router app users spend at least US$250 on a VPN-compatible router. Aircove delivers an even better product and experience at a more accessible price point.

“We are reinventing digital home protection with Aircove’s plug-and-play simplicity. It delivers our award-winning software in an easy-to-use router device, and we’re excited to provide users with another way to leverage the best of ExpressVPN for their entire home,” Li said.

NOTES TO EDITOR: Tech Specifications

1 x WAN Ethernet port, 4 x LAN Ethernet ports, 1 x LED, 1 x Reset Button, 1 x 12V/1.5A DC Input

Quad-core 64-bit Processor @1.2GHz

DDR3L 512MB / NAND-FLASH 128MB

IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, MU-MIMO

Wi-Fi speed up to 600 Mbps (2.4GHz), up to 1,200 Mbps (5GHz)

Wi-Fi coverage up to 1,600 sq. ft.

12V/1.5A DC Input

5 x 10/100/1,000 Mbps, LED, Power and Internet

210 x 120 x 36.8mm, 445g

No limit on number of devices, 100+ simultaneous connections tested

WPA2/3 Wi-Fi security

Automatic security updates

1-year warranty, 30-days return to Amazon

ExpressVPN subscription sold separately

Aircove is available now on Amazon at the special launch price of $169 for a limited time, while stock lasts (UP: $189.90). Visit the Aircove product page to learn more.

[1] Source: Deloitte 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends

[2] Source: Palo Alto Networks 2020 Unit 42 IoT Threat Report

[3] Connection speeds depend on user’s internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.

[4] Special launch price of $169 for a limited time, while stock lasts. The regular price is $189.90.

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company’s award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN’s Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. With a commitment to transparency, ExpressVPN products have been audited by PwC, Cure53, and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies (LSE:KAPE) since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.

