The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn animated film that follows Mahito Maki as he moves to the countryside after his mother’s death. He struggles to settle down in his new home and is told by a talking heron that his mother is still alive. Mahito goes on a fantastical journey to another world by way of an abandoned tower to search for his mother.

The Boy and the Heron is said to be the final film of director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. The surreal animated work took seven years to complete, and it won the BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Oscar for their respective animated feature categories.