Where to watch ‘The Boy and the Heron’ in 2024 Where to watch ‘The Boy and the Heron’ in 2024
The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn animated film from acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. It’s his first film in a decade and is said to be his final film. The Boy and the Heron won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and features a stacked cast of voice actors in both its Japanese and English versions. We’ve got everything you need to know about the film right here, including where to watch The Boy and the Heron online!
Where to watch ‘The Boy and the Heron’ online in the U.S.
Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Max
Thanks to a streaming deal between Studio Ghibli and Warner Brothers, The Boy and the Heron will stream on Max from September 6, 2024. Max subscribers can also enjoy other Studio Ghibli hits like Spirited Away on the service.
Where to watch ‘The Boy and the Heron’ online outside the U.S.
Netflix
The Boy and the Heron is confirmed to stream on Netflix outside the U.S. and Japan, though a streaming date has yet to be confirmed. Studio Ghibli films are streaming on Netflix libraries around the world, so this isn't a huge surprise.
Where to rent ‘The Boy and the Heron’ online
The Boy and the Heron can be rented or purchased digitally from services like Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Rakuten, and more. The film has been available for Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) since June 25, 2024.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Boy and the Heron’ in another country?
While you can watch The Boy and the Heron by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘The Boy and the Heron’ about?
The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn animated film that follows Mahito Maki as he moves to the countryside after his mother’s death. He struggles to settle down in his new home and is told by a talking heron that his mother is still alive. Mahito goes on a fantastical journey to another world by way of an abandoned tower to search for his mother.
The Boy and the Heron is said to be the final film of director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. The surreal animated work took seven years to complete, and it won the BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Oscar for their respective animated feature categories.
When is ‘The Boy and the Heron’ streaming online
The Boy and the Heron streams on Max from September 6, 2024. Netflix, which will stream the film outside the U.S. and Japan, has yet to announce a release date.
‘The Boy and the Heron’ cast
The Japanese voice cast for The Boy and the Heron includes:
- Sima Santoki as Mahito Maki
- Masaki Suda as The Grey Heron
- Kô Shibasaki as Kiriko
- Aimyon as Himi
- Yoshino Kimura as Natsuko
- Takuya Kimura as Shoichi Maki
- Jun Kunimura as The Parakeet King
- Kaoru Kobayashi as Old Pelican
- Shohei Hino as Great-Uncle
The voice cast for the English dubbed version of The Boy and the Heron includes:
- Christian Bale as Shoichi Maki
- Dave Bautista as The Parakeet King
- Gemma Chan as Natsuko/Hisako
- Willem Dafoe as Noble Pelican
- Karen Fukuhara as Lady Himi
- Mark Hamill as Granduncle
- Luca Padovan as Mahito Maki
- Robert Pattinson as The Grey Heron
- Florence Pugh as Kiriko
‘The Boy and the Heron’ FAQ
The Boy and the Heron won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.
Yes, you can rent or purchase The Boy and the Heron from Prime Video.
Yes, you can rent or purchase The Boy and the Heron on Apple TV.
The Boy and the Heron is 124 minutes (2 hours 4 minutes) long.
The Boy and the Heron is rated PG-13 for “some violent content/bloody images and smoking.”
No, The Boy and the Heron is not the last Studio Ghibli movie. It is said to be the final film by director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.
If you’re in the U.S., Studio Ghibli movies stream on Max. Internationally, they stream on Netflix. Do note that while most Netflix libraries carry movies from Studio Ghibli, there are some that do not.
