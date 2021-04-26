Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide is for users stuck on the “Just a moment” screen in the ExpressVPN Windows app.
After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.
1. Install all pending Windows updates
2. Reinstall the ExpressVPN app
Follow these instructions on installing Windows 10 updates. Next, restart your Windows device and relaunch the ExpressVPN app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Download and install the latest version of the app.
If you see a prompt that says “Repair or uninstall ExpressVPN,” you are already using the latest version of the app. Click Repair.
