If, when opening the Dialers file, the file opens in Adobe Pixel Bender, follow the steps below to open the file properly:

Launch Notepad. Copy and paste the following into Notepad: Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\.pbk

@="pbkfile" Save to your Desktop with the name .pkb.reg Launch the saved file from Desktop to modify the registry to change the file association.

Try opening the Dialers file again.

