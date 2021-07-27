Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Starting from July 27, 2021, select new Nokia devices will ship with ExpressVPN pre-loaded. This allows users to enjoy a 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN without supplying any payment details.

Existing Nokia devices from select regions will also be able to enjoy the 30-day free trial.

How do I access the 30-day ExpressVPN free trial?

If you bought a Nokia XR20, you will be able to enjoy a 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN without supplying any payment details.

To use the free trial, tap the ExpressVPN app icon on your screen to launch the app. Enter your email address to get started.

Back to top

I have an existing Nokia device. Can I use the free trial?

Select existing Nokia devices (in select regions) will also be eligible for the 30-day free trial. You will be prompted on your device if it is eligible. For further details, please .

Back to top

I have problems using the ExpressVPN free trial on my Nokia device

For questions about using your Nokia device, please contact the Nokia Support Team.

For questions about your ExpressVPN account or app, please .

Back to top