Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN is not affected by the “port fail” vulnerability.

As reported by Engadget, The Register and Security Intelligence, a security flaw was found in several VPN services offering port forwarding.

This vulnerability, dubbed “port fail”, allows attackers to unmask the real IP addresses of customers using VPN services with port-forwarding capabilities.

ExpressVPN does not offer port forwarding, so ExpressVPN’s services are safe from this flaw.