Last updated:

This article details the EU declaration of conformity for the ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800.

In accordance with Annex VI of Directive 2014/53/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council.

  1. For the following equipment:
    Model: Aircove AX1800
    Product: ExpressVPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 Router
    Trade name or Brand owner: ExpressVPN
  2. Name and address of the brand owner or his authorized representative:
    Brand Owner: Express Technologies Ltd
    Address: Mill Mall, Suite 6, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands
  3. This declaration of conformity is issued under the sole responsibility of the brand owner.
  4. The object of the declaration described above is in conformity with the relevant Union harmonization legislation: Directive 2014/53/EU (RED).
  5. References to the relevant harmonized standards used or references to the other technical specifications in relation to which conformity is declared:
    6. Essential RequirementHarmonized Standards
    RadioEN 300 328 V2.2.2 (2019-07)
    EN 301 893 V2.1.1 (2017-05)
    EN 300 440 V2.2.1 (2018-07)
    EMCEN 301 489-1 V2.2.3 (2019-11)
    EN 301 489-17 V3.2.4 (2020-09)
    Draft EN 301 489-17 V3.2.4 (2020-09)
    SafetyEN 62368-1:2014+A11:2017IEC 62368-1:2014
    HealthEN IEC 62311:2020

Express Technologies Limited

Mill Mall, Suite 6, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Was this article helpful?

We're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.

A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.