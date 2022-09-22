This article details the EU declaration of conformity for the ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800.

In accordance with Annex VI of Directive 2014/53/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council.

For the following equipment:

Model: Aircove AX1800

Product: ExpressVPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 Router

Trade name or Brand owner: ExpressVPN

Name and address of the brand owner or his authorized representative:

Brand Owner: Express Technologies Ltd

Address: Mill Mall, Suite 6, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands This declaration of conformity is issued under the sole responsibility of the brand owner. The object of the declaration described above is in conformity with the relevant Union harmonization legislation: Directive 2014/53/EU (RED). References to the relevant harmonized standards used or references to the other technical specifications in relation to which conformity is declared: Essential Requirement Harmonized Standards Radio EN 300 328 V2.2.2 (2019-07)

EN 301 893 V2.1.1 (2017-05)

EN 300 440 V2.2.1 (2018-07)

EMC EN 301 489-1 V2.2.3 (2019-11)

EN 301 489-17 V3.2.4 (2020-09)

Draft EN 301 489-17 V3.2.4 (2020-09) Safety EN 62368-1:2014+A11:2017 IEC 62368-1:2014 Health EN IEC 62311:2020

Express Technologies Limited

Mill Mall, Suite 6, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands