This article details the EU declaration of conformity for the ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800.
In accordance with Annex VI of Directive 2014/53/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council.
- For the following equipment:
Model: Aircove AX1800
Product: ExpressVPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 Router
Trade name or Brand owner: ExpressVPN
- Name and address of the brand owner or his authorized representative:
Brand Owner: Express Technologies Ltd
Address: Mill Mall, Suite 6, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands
- This declaration of conformity is issued under the sole responsibility of the brand owner.
- The object of the declaration described above is in conformity with the relevant Union harmonization legislation: Directive 2014/53/EU (RED).
- References to the relevant harmonized standards used or references to the other technical specifications in relation to which conformity is declared:
|Essential Requirement
|Harmonized Standards
|Radio
|EN 300 328 V2.2.2 (2019-07)
EN 301 893 V2.1.1 (2017-05)
EN 300 440 V2.2.1 (2018-07)
|EMC
|EN 301 489-1 V2.2.3 (2019-11)
EN 301 489-17 V3.2.4 (2020-09)
Draft EN 301 489-17 V3.2.4 (2020-09)
|Safety
|EN 62368-1:2014+A11:2017
|IEC 62368-1:2014
|Health
|EN IEC 62311:2020
Express Technologies Limited
Mill Mall, Suite 6, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands