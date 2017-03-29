Last updated:

Contact the ExpressVPN support team if you're stuck.
Stuck and need some help?
Talk to a Human

If you have Cisco Umbrella installed on your machine, you may run into problems accessing certain websites. To resolve the issue:

  1. Disconnect from the ExpressVPN app or disable any manually configured VPN connections.
  2. Disable the Cisco Umbrella roaming client. Some Mac users may prefer to disable the roaming client from the Menu Bar instead.
  3. Connect to ExpressVPN.
  4. Access the sites you want to visit.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support team for immediate assistance.

Was this article helpful?Yes No
Got it. Could you tell us more?
Submit Feedback