If you have Cisco Umbrella installed on your machine, you may run into problems accessing certain websites. To resolve the issue:
- Disconnect from the ExpressVPN app or disable any manually configured VPN connections.
- Disable the Cisco Umbrella roaming client. Some Mac users may prefer to disable the roaming client from the Menu Bar instead.
- Connect to ExpressVPN.
- Access the sites you want to visit.
