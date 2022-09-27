To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

Yes, ExpressVPN does have a referral program. ExpressVPN awards 30 days of free service for every successful referral made. Both you and your friend get 30 days free. There are no limits to how many referrals you can make.

Step 1

Refer your friends via your ExpressVPN account.

Step 2

Your friends sign up using your referral link.

Step 3

You and your friend get 30 days free.

Find out more about the ExpressVPN referral program.

