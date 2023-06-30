Where to watch Ex On The Beach: Double Dutch
Dutch and Flemish singles go to a paradise full of sun, sea and love. But there won't be much time to relax – they will soon be joined by their exes. Find out how to watch Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch online in the Netherlands and Belgium.
What is Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch?
Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch is the Dutch-Flemish version of the MTV series Ex on the Beach. In this collaboration of MTV Flanders and MTV Netherlands, eight Dutch and Flemish singles leave for a dream holiday in the hope of finding love and lust with their attractive housemates. But they don't know that their exes will also join the show.
EOTBDD release date
Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch premiered on Sunday, May 14, 2023. New episodes air on MTV every week.
Where to watch Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch?
Ex on the Beach airs live on TV on Dutch and Flemish MTV. The show also streams on Ziggo GO and Videoland in the Netherlands and on Streamz in Belgium.
Watch EOTB: Double Dutch on MTV
You can watch Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch Season 9 every Sunday on MTV. If you're based in Belgium or the Netherlands and want to catch up on EOTB, you can do that for free on MTV.nl. Every episode is only available for catch-up for a week.
How to watch EOTB: Double Dutch on Ziggo GO
Ziggo GO is the streaming app for Ziggo with which you can livestream or replay all your favorite shows in the Netherlands. The app is free for Ziggo customers, but you will need at least a basic package with the provider. Episodes are available for a week after they air.
Stream EOTB: Double Dutch on Videoland
New episodes of Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch Season 9 are released on Videoland every Tuesday. That is two days after the live broadcast on MTV. Episodes are available on-demand indefinitely. The first eight seasons are also on the streaming service in the Netherlands. If you're new to Videoland, be sure to take advantage of the generous 14-day free trial!
Watch Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch on Streamz
Belgian streaming service Streamz releases a new episode of EOTB: Double Dutch Season 9 every Tuesday. Seasons 5 and 6 of the TV series are also available on the platform.
Cast of Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch Season 9
The sexy singles of Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch are twenty-somethings who don't shy away from love and drama. However, these eight participants are not expecting a visit from their exes...
Dylan, 22, ex-military
Ellen, 20, 'Duracell-bunny'
Giorgina, 20, first transgender on the show
Janey, 20, party animal
Joey, 25, player
Jonna, 28, MC
Marc-Junior, 20, joker
Michelle, 20, temperamental
The must-have for reality TV fans
