Andreas Theodorou

Head of Strategic and Technical Communications

Technical expert

Andreas Theodorou is Head of Strategic and Technical Communications at ExpressVPN. He's a digital privacy expert who started out reviewing VPN services in publications like TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and ProPrivacy. He's a digital rights advocate who wants to help everyone take control of their online footprint, and fights for an open, free, and safe internet for all.

Your ExpressVPN app just got 5 new features and service upgrades

Our apps now include an ad blocker, an adult-site blocker, 8 simultaneous connections per subscription, and more server locations.

Lightway upgrade: Integrating ML-KEM for post-quantum security

ExpressVPN integrates ML-KEM, the official NIST post-quantum encryption standard, across major platforms with Lightway, ensuring cutting-edge security.

With ExpressVPN, your IP changes for every site, enhancing anonymity

When you use ExpressVPN, in most cases the IP address assigned to you changes for every website you access, enhancing your anonymity.

Industry insights and developments

Security and vulnerability responses

