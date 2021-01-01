Apps for opioid addiction treatment and recovery

Addiction is a brain disease that affects approximately 23 million Americans, but only one in ten receive the treatment they need. However, addiction treatment is a $35 billion industry in the U.S. Websites and smartphone apps that deliver addiction treatment and support recovery are climbing in popularity. Both investor and government interest has turned to telehealth as a tool to combat the surging opioid crisis. All the while, traditional brick-and-mortar addiction treatment facilities have faced unprecedented budget crises and closures related to Covid-19.

App-based approaches to public health problems have faced increasing scrutiny for lack of appropriate privacy and security. The Covid-19 contact tracing framework developed by Google was found to have substantial privacy issues, with Bluetooth identifiers stored in Android system logs. This follows a suspension of Norway’s contact tracing app, ranked alongside Kuwait and Bahrain for its location data leakage. These country-wide approaches joined Switzerland’s “SwissCovid” in notoriety, a contact tracing app that was found to have numerous privacy flaws and linked to X-Mode, a location tracker we studied at Digital Security Lab in our Investigation Xoth.

Due to these issues with other health apps, our team wanted to understand if the kinds of privacy and security issues that plague these approaches to the Covid-19 pandemic could also affect telehealth solutions for addiction treatment and recovery. These services have been developed in an environment of unclear U.S. federal guidance in regard to the handling and disclosure of patient information, as well as a patchwork of laws at the state level. New legislation has been proposed in the U.S. to establish and expand telehealth access after the public health emergency posed by Covid-19 ends. However, little has been done to improve privacy protections for people using these approaches.

To better understand these issues, our team at the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab studied ten smartphone apps utilized for opioid addiction treatment and recovery, focusing on privacy and security issues:

These apps have a vast reach with approximately 180,000 downloads from Google Play, coverage in all 50 states, and more than $300 million in funding from investment groups and the federal government. All of these apps have corresponding iOS versions. However, as with our January 2021 investigation into smartphone apps, we limited analysis to the Android operating system. This scope is aligned with recent cross-sectional studies of telehealth apps, which also focus on Android and Google Play. We note that Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system and the leader in the U.S., with more than 130 million users. Historically, privacy issues that persist in Android versions of apps also affect iOS users, though updates to iOS settings are altering the reach of user tracking on the platform.

In addition, app marketplace downloads do not fully capture the reach or scope of these apps, which sometimes represent growing and influential social networks. Loosid alone claims over 100,000 users and 1.4 million “dating interactions,” and it claims to be “the world’s most popular sobriety and recovery app.” Sober Grid is branded “the world's most popular mobile sober community” and, though the total number of users is not known, its significance was noted in a 2020 study.

Addiction impacts millions worldwide, and the audience of the apps in this report is not limited to the U.S. Some of these services are not restricted to the U.S. and healthcare and addiction treatment are regulated differently in each country.