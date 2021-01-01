Investigation Xoth: Smartphone location tracking

Location data is commonly harvested from consumer smartphones. A person’s location information has broad applications in the advertising and analytics industry, with the potential for enriching user profiles and providing insights into user behavior via intimate details about a user’s movements. Additionally, correlations can be made between users and their distance from Internet-of-Things (IoT) beacon devices. Such methods utilize Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to provide proximity information that is valuable for a wide range of industries including retail and entertainment. This union of brick-and-mortar sensors with network technology has been amplified by Covid-19, and major players such as Google and Apple have boosted BLE-based products in response to the pandemic.

Increasingly, the data collected by location and proximity sensors ends up in the hands of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and military organizations. These government entities and their private contractors are amassing huge troves of data about the movements of entire populations. This threatens not only the privacy of ordinary people around the globe but also their autonomy—knowledge of a person’s location can be abused to trample their human rights, including free expression and association, as well as cause chilling effects.

Today, the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab is releasing exclusive research about a growing threat to location privacy: A diverse collection of hundreds of mobile apps all linked by major intrusions on consumer privacy. We call this effort “Investigation Xoth,” after a fictional intelligence group in Cory Doctorow’s novel Attack Surface. The trackers found in these 450 apps are notable not only for their global reach but also a continual presence at the heart of privacy scandals.

We prepared this report with the aid of Esther Onfroy of the Defensive Lab Agency and with the app scanner provided by Exodus Privacy. The results of our investigation are described below, providing new and original insight into expansive and pervasive smartphone surveillance.