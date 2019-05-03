6 common misconceptions about passwords

We all need passwords. They are by far the most used form of authentication, not only for accessing accounts over the internet, but also for phone banking, ATM use, opening a safe, and even to take books out of the library.

Bad advice about passwords is easy to come by. Many institutions, especially banks and government departments, tell you how to choose a password based on outdated beliefs and wrong information. Here are a few not to be believed.

Major misconceptions about passwords

Misconception 1: Passwords are not a secure authentication method

Passwords are not insecure compared with all of the other options, such as phone numbers, government ID, or biometrics. They are indeed the top authentication method, especially when enhanced with two-factor authentication.

But it’s crucial to use strong passwords. Here is what we expect from a good password:

It is long and random, so that it can’t be guessed through brute forcing

It is unique, meaning it you haven’t used it anywhere else

It is transmitted over a secure channel, i.e., a proper HTTPS connection

Misconception 2: Passwords have a maximum length

When handled properly, passwords can be as long as they need to be. Although your password becomes exponentially more secure the longer it is, 17 characters is generally enough. But if you are encrypting highly sensitive data such as your personal files, you are better off with 23+ characters.

Misconception 3: Using diverse characters is paramount

Many services ask users to use letters (uppercase and lowercase), numbers, and symbols. But length is actually a more important aspect. As the ExpressVPN password generator demonstrates, a password becomes much more secure with added length than it does with more diverse characters.

Misconception 4: Password characters are limited to letters, numbers, and symbols

Depending on the site’s rules, your password could potentially be anything. This includes non-Latin script, rarely used Unicode, or even emojis. If you can type it, it’s a valid password.

Miconception 5: Passwords should be memorable

Strong passwords—long and random ones—are hard to remember, if not impossible. But there’s really no need to remember more than two or three passwords, because there’s an app for that.

Password managers are a great example of how security tools can make your life safer and more convenient and will generate and store secure and strong passwords without you having to worry about remembering them, ever. Some will even automatically fill your passwords into your websites, protecting you from typing them into a fake site or accidentally typing them elsewhere, like your Facebook status.

The only passwords you should have to remember are the password to your computer and the one for your password manager.

Misconception 6: Passwords are on their way out

While there may be many attempts to replace the password with something else, we currently have no idea how to do that securely.

While biometrics like facial recognition or fingerprints may be useful in identifying you, they lack in security and are therefore not good for authentication. Asymmetric cryptographic keys could be part of a new system, but they might still be susceptible to man-in-the-middle or phishing attacks.

