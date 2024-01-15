Fastest Android VPN for Asia
Ultra secure, instant setup, easy to use
Download the most reliable Android VPN app in Asia
With unlimited bandwidth, speed, and server switches, ExpressVPN works better than any other VPN app in Asia.
Browse privately with no activity or connection logs and 99.9% uptime.
Appear to be in any of 94 countries
Choose from 14 cities in the U.S., 20 countries and territories in Asia, and 105 countries worldwide.
Take advantage of blazing-fast speeds and avoid ISP throttling while you connect to VPN server locations from anywhere in the world.
*See ExpressVPN’s full list of VPN server locations.
Ultra-fast and secure Android app
ExpressVPN’s network is SSL secured with best-in-class 256-bit encryption.
Constantly optimized networks help provide unlimited bandwidth and speed so you can access Facebook and Google anywhere, anytime.
Protect all your devices
Upgrade to a paid subscription and take advantage of ExpressVPN’s easy-to-use apps on all your devices—not just your Android.
If you’re not 100% satisfied within the first 30 days, simply ask for a refund.
Enjoy world-class customer support
If you have any questions or need help setting up your account, ExpressVPN’s world-class support team is available around the clock.
Get help from a knowledgeable support agent instantly with the Live Chat feature.