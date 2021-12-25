Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

A password manager takes the effort out of managing the passwords you use every day. Instead of trying to remember all your logins and passwords, keeping them in unsafe places, or having to reset them constantly, your password manager will remember and secure all of them for you. All you need to do is remember one password: the primary password you create when you set up ExpressVPN Keys. It will also save new logins with a click, autofill forms, and sign in to your favorite websites quickly and effortlessly.

You can also use the password manager to generate unique, complex passwords that are much harder for hackers to crack and protect yourself against phishing scams, since it will not fill your credentials on a website that does not match the URL of your saved logins.

Need help?

Back to top