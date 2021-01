Want ExpressVPN on your Mac? Get the App for Mac

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

Are you stuck on this “Activating, please wait…” screen? This problem occurs in ExpressVPN 5.x for Mac…

… and ExpressVPN 4.x for Mac.

Please use the following steps to resolve the issue!

Hold the control key and click on ExpressVPN in the Dock, then select Quit.

Then launch ExpressVPN again.

If the problem persists, please uninstall and reinstall ExpressVPN again.