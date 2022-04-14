Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

Your data is protected by your primary password, which is created by—and known only to—you, and never leaves your devices. Your primary password is used to generate a secure derived key, which itself protects a 256-bit AES encryption key that keeps your data secure.

Your data is always encrypted when transmitted from your devices to our servers and is only ever decrypted locally on your devices when you enter your primary password.

ExpressVPN Keys uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that neither ExpressVPN nor our cloud infrastructure partner, Amazon Web Services, have the technical ability to decrypt and access your data.

ExpressVPN is committed to user privacy globally, and our practices reflect that through minimal collection of data and ensuring you maintain control over your personal information.

To learn more about how your data is handled, read ExpressVPN’s privacy policy.

Need help?

Back to top