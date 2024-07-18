Note: You may not have immediate access to ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on as it is gradually being rolled out to all users. Once purchased, you can use it on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, and Windows. More platforms will be available soon.



This article will help you retrieve the access code for your dedicated IP.

On a mobile device you have set up or unlocked your dedicated IP on:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Go to Options > Dedicated IP . Tap the Eye icon to reveal your access code.

If you have set up or unlocked your dedicated IP on your desktop:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Click > Dedicated IP . Click the Eye icon to reveal your access code.

If you are unable to retrieve your access code, you will need to We’ll do our best to help, but as part of our commitment to protecting your privacy, we cannot view or retrieve your access code—even with your authorization.

