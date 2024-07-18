This article will help you retrieve the access code for your dedicated IP.
On a mobile device you have set up or unlocked your dedicated IP on:
- Open the ExpressVPN app.
- Go to Options > Dedicated IP.
- Tap the Eye icon to reveal your access code.
If you have set up or unlocked your dedicated IP on your desktop:
- Open the ExpressVPN app.
- Click > Dedicated IP.
- Click the Eye icon to reveal your access code.
If you are unable to retrieve your access code, you will need to contact our Support Team. We’ll do our best to help, but as part of our commitment to protecting your privacy, we cannot view or retrieve your access code—even with your authorization.