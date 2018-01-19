Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Certain streaming services function more reliably if you block specific IP addresses on your router.

This guide will show you how to block specific IP addresses on Linksys routers.

To block specific IP addresses on your Linksys router, you will need to use static routing to ensure your network traffic does not flow through the IPs you specify.

Note: The following steps were tested on the Linksys WRT3200ACM and WRT1900ACS.

1. Sign in to your router admin panel

To access your router admin panel, go to 192.168.1.1 in your web browser and sign in with your username and password (by default, both are admin). If your router’s IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Change your router’s network settings

In your router admin panel, click Connectivity.

In the top navigation bar, click Advanced Routing.

Check the box for NAT. Then, click Add static route.

Enter the following:

Route name: Enter a name that will help you recognize this route.

Enter a name that will help you recognize this route. Destination IP address: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. Subnet Mask: Enter 255.255.255.0 .

Enter . Gateway: Enter your router’s default IP. (You can find this in your router’s settings.)

Enter your router’s default IP. (You can find this in your router’s settings.) Interface: Select LAN/Wireless.

Click Save.

Click Add static route again, and enter the following:

Route name: Enter a name that will help you recognize this route.

Enter a name that will help you recognize this route. Destination IP address: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. Subnet Mask: Enter 255.255.255.0 .

Enter . Gateway: Enter your router’s default IP. (You can find this in your router’s settings.)

Enter your router’s default IP. (You can find this in your router’s settings.) Interface: Select LAN/Wireless.

Click Save > OK.

You may need to block a few more IP addresses, depending on which streaming service you are trying to access. To learn more about which IPs you need to block, .

Check if the IP addresses are blocked

To check if you have successfully blocked the IP addresses, open Terminal (for Mac), or

Command Prompt (for Windows).

Enter “ping” and the IP addresses you have blocked, e.g.,

ping 8.8.8.8

The ping tests should read “Timed Out” or “Destination Host Unreachable.”

Need help? .

Back to top