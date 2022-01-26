Last updated:

The ExpressVPN router.
Install ExpressVPN on your router in minutes with our interactive guide.
Get Started

This guide outlines how long users of ExpressVPN for routers can expect their devices to be supported with feature and security updates.

Routers, like all hardware devices, have an expected service life. We intend to provide support for these routers in accordance with the manufacturing date and the performance of each model. Older, less-powerful models will cease to receive updates sooner.

Rest assured, the dates below are our minimum pledge to you. We may choose to provide support beyond these timelines, but this is not guaranteed. In any case, routers that have been kept in good repair should continue to function normally even after feature and security updates have ended.

Router ModelSoftware feature updates until end ofSoftware security updates until end of
Linksys WRT1900ACS20232025
Linksys WRT3200ACM20232025
Asus RT-AC68U20232025
Netgear R6700v320232025
Netgear R700020232025
Linksys WRT1200AC20222024
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J120222024
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J220222024
Linksys WRT32X20222024
Asus RT-AC56R20222024
Asus RT-AC56U20222024
Asus RT-AC87U20222024
Netgear R6300v220222024
Netgear R6400v220222024
Netgear R7000P20222024
Linksys EA620020212022
Asus RT-AC56S20212022

Note: The update timelines listed above refer to firmware updates only. ExpressVPN cannot guarantee the hardware itself against breakage, manufacturer defect, or degraded performance due to wear and tear.

The latest firmware for all supported routers will remain available for download on the ExpressVPN website until the end of each model’s support period, at a minimum. If you have enabled auto-update on your router, it will also continue to update automatically until at least the end of its support period.

How to update ExpressVPN on your router

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?

We're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.

Which router model do you need help with?

Examples: Linksys WRT1200AC, Asus RT-AC56R

A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.