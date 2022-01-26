Install ExpressVPN on your router in minutes with our interactive guide. Get Started

This guide outlines how long users of ExpressVPN for routers can expect their devices to be supported with feature and security updates.

Routers, like all hardware devices, have an expected service life. We intend to provide support for these routers in accordance with the manufacturing date and the performance of each model. Older, less-powerful models will cease to receive updates sooner.

Rest assured, the dates below are our minimum pledge to you. We may choose to provide support beyond these timelines, but this is not guaranteed. In any case, routers that have been kept in good repair should continue to function normally even after feature and security updates have ended.

Router Model Software feature updates until end of Software security updates until end of Linksys WRT1900ACS 2023 2025 Linksys WRT3200ACM 2023 2025 Asus RT-AC68U 2023 2025 Netgear R6700v3 2023 2025 Netgear R7000 2023 2025 Linksys WRT1200AC 2022 2024 Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1 2022 2024 Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2 2022 2024 Linksys WRT32X 2022 2024 Asus RT-AC56R 2022 2024 Asus RT-AC56U 2022 2024 Asus RT-AC87U 2022 2024 Netgear R6300v2 2022 2024 Netgear R6400v2 2022 2024 Netgear R7000P 2022 2024 Linksys EA6200 2021 2022 Asus RT-AC56S 2021 2022

Note: The update timelines listed above refer to firmware updates only. ExpressVPN cannot guarantee the hardware itself against breakage, manufacturer defect, or degraded performance due to wear and tear.

The latest firmware for all supported routers will remain available for download on the ExpressVPN website until the end of each model’s support period, at a minimum. If you have enabled auto-update on your router, it will also continue to update automatically until at least the end of its support period.

How to update ExpressVPN on your router

Need help?

Back to top