Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can continue to use all the features of the ExpressVPN Keys across your devices for free, even after your ExpressVPN subscription expires.

To keep using ExpressVPN Keys on Android or iOS, keep the ExpressVPN app for Android or iOS installed. To keep using the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, keep the extension and the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux installed on your computer.

Using a VPN and a password manager broadens the ways that ExpressVPN protects your online experience. Our VPN protects your privacy by encrypting your internet traffic, while our password manager secures the passwords you use for your favorite websites and apps, keeping your accounts safer. It is more protection for the same price. Learn how to renew your ExpressVPN subscription.

