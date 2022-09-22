To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.
- Sign in to Amazon.com
- Select “Returns & Orders” from the top navigation
- Find your Aircove order in the list –
- For delivery status, select “Track package”
- If your order has not yet shipped and you want to cancel it, select “Cancel items”
- If you have any issues with your order, select “Problem with order”
- If you want to download an invoice, select “View invoice”
- If you want to return Aircove, please speak to [customer support] (link to XV support live chat)