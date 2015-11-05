To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

This guide will show you how to change your ExpressVPN account password. You can only change your password on the ExpressVPN website, not in the ExpressVPN app.

Important: If you have forgotten your password, reset your password

To change your ExpressVPN account password:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Change Password.

Enter your current password and new password. Click Submit new password.



You will see a message that reads, “Password updated successfully.”

