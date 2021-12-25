A password manager takes the effort out of managing the passwords you use every day. Instead of trying to remember all your logins and passwords, keeping them in unsafe places, or having to reset them constantly, your password manager will remember and secure all of them for you. All you need to do is remember one password: the primary password you create when you set up ExpressVPN Keys. It will also save new logins with a click, autofill forms, and sign in to your favorite websites quickly and effortlessly.

You can also use the password manager to generate unique, complex passwords that are much harder for hackers to crack and protect yourself against phishing scams, since it will not fill your credentials on a website that does not match the URL of your saved logins.

Besides passwords, you can also use ExpressVPN Keys to store and encrypt your credit or debit card information, as well as sensitive information like passport details, medical records, or even just thoughts and ideas in the form of secure notes. All this saved data can be accessed conveniently across all your devices.

ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager) was built according to industry best practices for secure apps and cloud infrastructure, including conducting extensive threat models and security assessments. It has also been independently audited by cybersecurity experts (like Cure53) to ensure it delivers the highest standards in protecting your personal data.

