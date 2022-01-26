Last updated:

This guide outlines how long users of ExpressVPN for routers can expect their devices to be supported with security updates.

Routers, like all hardware devices, have an expected service life. We intend to provide support for these routers in accordance with the manufacturing date and the performance of each model. Older, less-powerful models will cease to receive updates sooner.

Rest assured, the dates below are our minimum pledge to you. We may choose to provide support beyond these timelines, but this is not guaranteed.

Router ModelSoftware security updates until end of
ExpressVPN Aircove Go AXG18002028
ExpressVPN Aircove AX18002027
Linksys WRT1900ACS2025
Linksys WRT3200ACM2025
Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3)2025
Netgear R6700v32025
Netgear R70002025
Linksys WRT1200AC2024
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J12024
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J22024
Linksys WRT32X2024
Asus RT-AC56R2024
Asus RT-AC56U2024
Asus RT-AC87U2024
Netgear R6300v22024
Netgear R6400v22024
Netgear R7000P2024
Linksys EA62002022
Asus RT-AC56S2022

Note: The update timelines listed above refer to firmware updates only. ExpressVPN cannot guarantee the hardware itself against breakage, manufacturer defect, or degraded performance due to wear and tear.

The latest firmware for all supported routers will remain available for download on the ExpressVPN website until the end of each model’s support period, at a minimum. If you have enabled auto-update on your router, it will also continue to update automatically until at least the end of its support period.

