To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.
This guide outlines how long users of ExpressVPN for routers can expect their devices to be supported with security updates.
Routers, like all hardware devices, have an expected service life. We intend to provide support for these routers in accordance with the manufacturing date and the performance of each model. Older, less-powerful models will cease to receive updates sooner.
Rest assured, the dates below are our minimum pledge to you. We may choose to provide support beyond these timelines, but this is not guaranteed.
|Router Model
|Software security updates until end of
|ExpressVPN Aircove Go AXG1800
|2028
|ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800
|2027
|Linksys WRT1900ACS
|2025
|Linksys WRT3200ACM
|2025
|Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3)
|2025
|Netgear R6700v3
|2025
|Netgear R7000
|2025
|Linksys WRT1200AC
|2024
|Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
|2024
|Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
|2024
|Linksys WRT32X
|2024
|Asus RT-AC56R
|2024
|Asus RT-AC56U
|2024
|Asus RT-AC87U
|2024
|Netgear R6300v2
|2024
|Netgear R6400v2
|2024
|Netgear R7000P
|2024
|Linksys EA6200
|2022
|Asus RT-AC56S
|2022
Note: The update timelines listed above refer to firmware updates only. ExpressVPN cannot guarantee the hardware itself against breakage, manufacturer defect, or degraded performance due to wear and tear.
The latest firmware for all supported routers will remain available for download on the ExpressVPN website until the end of each model’s support period, at a minimum. If you have enabled auto-update on your router, it will also continue to update automatically until at least the end of its support period.
How to update ExpressVPN on your router
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.