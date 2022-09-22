To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.
This guide will show you how to check your Aircove order status from different sellers, including Amazon, ExpressVPN, and FlashRouters, as well as resellers.
Jump to…
If you ordered from Amazon
If you ordered from ExpressVPN
If you ordered from FlashRouters
If you ordered from elsewhere
If you ordered from Amazon
- Sign in to Amazon.com
- Select “Returns & Orders” from the top navigation
- Find your Aircove order in the list:
- For delivery status, select “Track package”.
- If your order has not yet shipped and you want to cancel it, select “Cancel items”.
- If you have any issues with your order, select “Problem with order”.
- If you want to download an invoice, select “View invoice”.
- If you want to return Aircove, contact customer support.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
If you ordered from ExpressVPN
You can track your Aircove order using the tracking number that was sent in your shipping confirmation email. This email will be titled “A shipment from order {{number}} is on the way”.
Enter this tracking number into the courier company’s package tracker to monitor your order’s progress:
If you ordered from FlashRouters
To check your order status, contact FlashRouters directly.
You also check out FlashRouters’ shipping FAQs for more information on their shipping practices.
If you ordered from elsewhere
You will need to contact the reseller directly to check your Aircove order status.
