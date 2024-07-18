Last updated: July 25, 2024Share in FacebookShare in TwitterShare in WhatsappShare in TelegramShare by emailNote: You may not have immediate access to ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on as it is gradually being rolled out to all users. Once purchased, you can use it on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, and Windows. More platforms will be available soon.Getting startedHow to set up and use your dedicated IP address on AndroidHow to set up and use your dedicated IP address on iOSHow to set up and use your dedicated IP address on WindowsGeneral informationFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)How to buy a dedicated IP addressTroubleshootingI lost the access code for my dedicated IPMy dedicated IP is not workingShare in FacebookShare in TwitterShare in WhatsappShare in TelegramShare by emailWas this article helpful?Yes NoWe're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.What content would you want to see on this page?Enter your emailPlease enter a valid email address.A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.Submit Feedback