  1. Login to Amazon.com
  2. Select “Returns & Orders” from the top navigation
  3. Find your Aircove order in the list –
    • For delivery status, select “Track package”
    • If your order has not yet shipped and you want to cancel it, select “Cancel items”
    • If you have any issues with your order, select “Problem with order”
    • If you want to download an invoice, select “View invoice”
    • If you want to return Aircove, please speak to [customer support] (link to XV support live chat)
