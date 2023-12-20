Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Defeat censorship and enjoy online freedom

Living or traveling in a country that censors the internet and monitors your activity? ExpressVPN gives you privacy while helping you access everyday services.

Access essential websites and apps

Not being able to use online services like WhatsApp, Facebook, Google, Skype, and LinkedIn can hamper your personal life and your work life. Stay informed, connect with friends and colleagues via chat apps, and browse social media freely, even in countries that block these popular services.

Defeat censorship in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Choose the subscription plan that’s right for you. Get fully set up in just a few minutes.

Step 2

Connect to VPN

Choose a server location in a country where the services you want to use are not censored.

Step 3

Enjoy internet freedom

Use your favorite apps and online services, while staying private from government monitoring.

Escape online surveillance

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and encrypts your network data with AES-256, offering virtually unbreakable encryption, so no one can track what you’re doing—this includes hackers, governments, and your internet service provider (ISP). Browse with anonymity and privacy.

ExpressVPN keeps no activity logs and no connection logs of any kind, so your activity can never be traced back to you. It also means ExpressVPN cannot respond to requests for data that it does not possess. ExpressVPN’s cutting-edge TrustedServer technology also ensures that no trace of your activity is ever left on our VPN servers.

Watch any video or TV show, anywhere

You don’t have to miss out on popular programs even if they’re restricted from your location. When using ExpressVPN, you can appear to be in any one of 105 countries around the world. Unblock movies, music, sports, global news, social media, and more with just one click.

Why should I use ExpressVPN to access censored sites?

Offshore privacy

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction without data retention laws.

Instant kill switch

If your VPN connection drops, ExpressVPN automatically locks your traffic to prevent IP leaks.

Zero activity logs

Your privacy is paramount. ExpressVPN keeps absolutely no activity logs and no connection logs.

Elite leak prevention

ExpressVPN leads the industry in finding and stopping new threats to your privacy, like DNS/IPv6 leaks.

Blazing-fast downloads

Take advantage of a huge network of VPN servers around the world, optimized for speed.

Use on all devices

ExpressVPN has apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers, plus setup options for other devices.

Join us in the fight for internet freedom

ExpressVPN is committed to making the internet accessible and safe. We’ve recently worked with the non-profit Center for Democracy and Technology in developing a set of questions that individuals can use to evaluate VPN providers. ExpressVPN is also a proud financial supporter of organizations including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Internet Defense League, Fight for the Future, and Access Now.

100% money-back guarantee

ExpressVPN is the best way to beat censorship, reclaim your privacy, and increase your anonymity. If you’re not 100% convinced, you can get a full refund within 30 days. No hassle, no stress.

