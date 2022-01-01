The tech stack at ExpressVPN

Cloud backend

The fourth world, the cloud backend, is more diverse than you might expect.

These are the services that manage our user accounts, make payments, and do all the other things that keep the system going. We’ve been in business since 2009, so there’s a mixture of different technologies based on when certain pieces were first built. The oldest parts are Ruby, but there are some Lua and Go in newer components.

There's a brand new experimental service built completely in Rust, and we’re also considering using Rust to replace some of our old C++ code. We’re also starting to migrate our oldest Ruby components to Go. It’s a continuous effort trying to keep this stack refreshed and current.