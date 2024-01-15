Unlimited VPN Bandwidth and Downloads | ExpressVPN

Download with privacy

Stop sharing everything with your ISP

Your ISP is your gateway to the internet. It sees all of your website requests, internet searches, and download traffic. But can you really trust it? It’s just another corporation, after all. It might even be selling your internet traffic data to government agencies or other corporations.

When you’re connected with ExpressVPN on your computer and other devices, your ISP can’t see what you’re doing.​ Your web activity is private. Your searches are private. And your downloads are private.

Be anonymous online

Your identity and personal information are at risk of exposure when you go online without a VPN. ExpressVPN hides your IP address and location. It also protects your data with strong 256-­bit encryption.

That means n​o one can intercept your internet traffic.​ And the websites you visit see only the IP address and location of the ExpressVPN server to which you’re connected—never yours. You can browse the web and download files freely and anonymously.

No activity logs and no connection logs

ExpressVPN thinks privacy is a fundamental right and does not keep activity or connection logs. The use of shared IP addresses means whatever you do can’t be traced back to you, either. So when you go online with ExpressVPN, your privacy is assured.

With the ExpressVPN network, there’s n​o need to worry about records of your online activity​ being shared with a third party—ExpressVPN doesn’t keep any.