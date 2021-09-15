Stream the 2023 Ryder Cup online with a VPN

Live stream the 2023 Ryder Cup with ExpressVPN and get ready to enjoy the world’s best golf tournament in secure, buffer-free HD. You can even watch for free, as services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Fubo all offer free trials. Below you’ll find all the best options to watch live coverage of the event from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, starting on September 25.

How to live stream the Ryder Cup step by step?

Streaming this year’s edition only takes a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see an American broadcast, connect to a server in the U.S. like New York or Seattle. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like The Golf Channel and NBC, and find the event you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Ryder Cup 2023 TV coverage

The official broadcasters for the 2023 Ryder Cup are as follows:

United States – NBC and The Golf Channel (via cable TV, the NBC Sports app, or major U.S. cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV). Featured groups will also be shown live on NBC’s Peacock app.

and (via cable TV, the NBC Sports app, or major U.S. cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV). Featured groups will also be shown live on NBC’s Peacock app. UK and Ireland – Sky Sports (via cable TV or Sky Go if you’re traveling abroad. Note that you will need a Sky Sports add-on to watch the broadcast via Sky Go)

(via cable TV or Sky Go if you’re traveling abroad. Note that you will need a Sky Sports add-on to watch the broadcast via Sky Go) Australia – Kayo Sports (You may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe, a free trial is available)

(You may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe, a free trial is available) France – Canal+

You can also follow the event’s live audio broadcast free with BBC Radio 5 Live!

Where to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live streams?

NBC

Price: 65 USD/month and up

The Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock will provide live coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup in the U.S. You can watch the NBC and Golf Channel streams of the event using free trials for Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo. Then just tune in to enjoy! Additionally, if you have a cable subscription in the U.S. you can access the broadcast on the NBC Sports website. Just login with your credentials and follow the event live online!

Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month and up

NBC’s streaming service called Peacock TV will simulcast the event live. A free trial is available. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. Check the official schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the event. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Australia. You can access the stream with a 14-day free trial. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Canal+

Price: 25 EUR/month and up

Canal+ is the official French broadcaster for the event. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in France and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in. This stream is in French.

Listen to the 2023 Ryder Cup live audio coverage

Price: Free

You can tune into BBC Radio 5 to listen to the event live. The best part? It’s completely free! You can also use the BBC Sounds app on your Android or iOS device to follow the event live, free!

Watch Ryder Cup highlights on YouTube

You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. Just connect to a server location where YouTube is available and tune in to enjoy!

When and where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 25 – October 1, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, in Rome, Italy.

Want Ryder Cup 2023 tickets?

Tickets for this year’s edition of the Ryder Cup sold out in seven hours, but you can still test your luck here with on-location tickets from people who changed their minds last minute!