Stream the 2021 Ryder Cup online with a VPN

You can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup stream online with a VPN using free trials for services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or fuboTV. Below you’ll find a number of the best options to watch the event.

How to live stream Ryder Cup 2021 step by step?

Streaming this year’s edition of the event only takes a few simple steps.

1. Get ExpressVPN.

2. Fire up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox or Edge.

3. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see an American broadcast, connect to a server in the U.S. like New York or Seattle.

4. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like The Golf Channel and NBC, and find the event you want to watch.

5. Tune in and enjoy!

Stream the 2021 Ryder Cup live on NBC

Price: 65 USD/month and up

The Golf Channel and NBC provide live coverage of the 2021 Ryder Cup in the U.S. You can watch the event using free trials for Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or fuboTV. Tune into the stream live!

Watch the 2021 Ryder Cup live streams on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the event. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Watch the 2021 Ryder Cup live on Canal+

Price: 25 EUR/month and up

Canal+ is the official French broadcaster for the event. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in France and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in. This stream is in French.

Listen to the 2021 Ryder Cup live audio coverage

Price: Free

You can tune into the BBC Radio 5 to listen to the show live. The best part? It’s completely free! You can also use the BBC Sounds app on your Android or iOS device to follow the event live, free!

Watch Ryder Cup highlights on YouTube

You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA Tour and Sky Sports Golf YouTube channels. Just connect to a server location where YouTube is available and tune into the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel or the official Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. Enjoy the highlights!

Ryder Cup TV coverage 2021

The official broadcasters for the 2021 Ryder Cup are as follows:

United States – NBC and The Golf Channel (via cable TV or major U.S. cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV)

(via cable TV or major U.S. cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV) United Kingdom – Sky Sports (via cable TV or Sky Go if you’re traveling abroad. Note that you will need a Sky Sports add-on to watch the broadcast via Sky Go)

(via cable TV or Sky Go if you’re traveling abroad. Note that you will need a Sky Sports add-on to watch the broadcast via Sky Go) France – Canal+

You can also follow the events audio broadcast live free with BBC Radio 5 Live!

When and where is the 2021 Ryder Cup?

The 43rd Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 24 to 26, 2021, on the Straits course at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin. Team Europe holds the Ryder Cup after the victory in 2018. The next Ryder Cup will be held in 2023 and further odd years.

TV schedule of Ryder Cup 2021

Here’s a schedule of play for the 2021 Ryder Cup:

Date Time (ET) Where to watch? Friday, September 24, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Golf Channel Saturday, September 25, 2021 8 – 9 a.m. The Golf Channel Saturday, September 25, 2021 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. NBC Sunday, September 26, 2021 12 – 6 p.m. NBC

2021 Ryder Cup U.S. and UK contestants

Here’s a 2021 Ryder Cup U.S. and European teams breakdown:

Name Position USA Ryder Cup team Steve Stricker Captain Phil Mickelson Vice captain Fred Couples Vice captain Collin Morikawa Automatic qualifier Dustin Johnson Automatic qualifier Bryson DeChambeau Automatic qualifier Brooks Koepka Automatic qualifier Justin Thomas Automatic qualifier Patrick Cantlay Automatic qualifier Daniel Berger Captain pick Harris English Captain pick Tony Finau Captain pick Xander Schauffele Captain pick Scottie Scheffler Captain pick Jordan Spieth Captain pick European Ryder Cup team Padraig Harrington Captain Paul Casey Automatic qualifier Matt Fitzpatrick Automatic qualifier Tyrrell Hatton Automatic qualifier Tommy Fleetwood Automatic qualifier Rory McIlroy Automatic qualifier Viktor Hovland Automatic qualifier Jon Rahm Automatic qualifier Lee Westwood Automatic qualifier Bernd Wiesberger Automatic qualifier Sergio Garcia Captain’s pick Shane Lowry Captain’s pick Ian Poulter Captain’s pick

About Ryder Cup 2021 tickets

Tickets for this year’s edition of the Ryder Cup have all sold out but you can still test your luck with the on location tickets from people who changed their mind about going here!