ExpressVPN changes your IP address by routing your connection through one of our secure VPN server locations in 105 countries around the world.

Connecting to a VPN server will make it seem like you are in the same place as the server location. For example, if you are in the U.S. and you connect to a VPN location in the UK, you will appear to be in the UK. If you are in Canada and you connect to a location in Australia, websites and apps will think you are located in Australia.

By switching VPN locations, you can check the prices of products shown to customers in other regions. A VPN also lets you access restricted sites and services, including e-commerce sites that are blocked in your country.