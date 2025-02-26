Last updated:

This guide will show you how to fix an issue where you are unable to disconnect from the VPN on iOS.

If you are unable to disconnect from the VPN, make sure you are disconnecting by tapping On button. on the ExpressVPN app for iOS while the VPN is on.

Tap the On Button to disconnect.

DO NOT try to disconnect from the VPN via your iOS device’s settings menu (Settings > VPN > Disconnect). The ExpressVPN app for iOS prevents you from disconnecting this way in order to prevent data leaks.

If you are still unable to disconnect from the VPN after tapping On button., contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

