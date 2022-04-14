Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
Rooted (Android) devices make logins stored in your password manager less secure.
Because of this, when you use the password manager for the first time on a rooted device, the app will show a warning message that says “Jailbroken/rooted device detected. Your device is more vulnerable to security threats, which makes logins stored in your password manager less secure.” You can tap Accept risks to proceed or make the data stored in your password manager more secure by disabling root in the root manager app you used.
If this is not possible, you may need to restore the original firmware of your device. This, however, may erase your device data.
