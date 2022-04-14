Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Instead of manually entering your logins and passwords into websites or apps, you can automatically fill logins and passwords stored in ExpressVPN Keys with just a tap by enabling the AutoFill feature on your iOS devices.

Additionally, AutoFill offers added security because you can use long, complex, unique passwords for every account, which are generated, stored, and filled by the password manager.

Your security is our top priority

With the AutoFill feature enabled on iOS, you can fill logins and passwords stored in ExpressVPN Keys.

These login details (username and URL) are only accessible to the iOS AutoFill feature. They will only be filled in websites and apps when you tap the login suggested by ExpressVPN Keys and grant permission.

You can enable or disable AutoFill at any time in the future in your iOS devices settings.

