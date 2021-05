Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Mac devices with the Apple M1 processor may have trouble starting the ExpressVPN app.

If you are using a Mac device with the M1 processor, install Rosetta. You should be automatically prompted to install Rosetta when trying to launch or install apps that require it.

If ExpressVPN will not start after you have upgraded macOS on a device with the M1 processor, restart your device.

