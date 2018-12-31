Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

If you manually edited your resolv.conf file while you were connected to ExpressVPN, you may be unable to browse the web after you disconnect from ExpressVPN. This may occur even if you are able to browse while connected to ExpressVPN.

To troubleshoot:

In your Terminal, enter expressvpn disconnect Enter sudo ln -sf /var/run/resolvconf/resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf

If you still cannot browse:

Enter sudo rm /etc/resolv.conf Reboot your computer

If you need further assistance, .