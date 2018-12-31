Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
If you manually edited your resolv.conf file while you were connected to ExpressVPN, you may be unable to browse the web after you disconnect from ExpressVPN. This may occur even if you are able to browse while connected to ExpressVPN.
To troubleshoot:
- In your Terminal, enter
expressvpn disconnect
- Enter
sudo ln -sf /var/run/resolvconf/resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf
If you still cannot browse:
- Enter
sudo rm /etc/resolv.conf
- Reboot your computer
If you need further assistance, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team.